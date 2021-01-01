Coach Mururi joins Vihiga United as Okoth is yet to tender resignation

The changes at the club have been announced as the Western region side battles to salvage their place in the top-tier

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Vihiga United have confirmed the appointment of Mike Mururi as the head coach.

The tactician joins the Western region club after partying ways with Sofapaka. He left Batoto ba Mungu when the club undertook technical changes that also saw the exit of John Baraza.

Mururi – a former Kenya international and Kakamega Homeboyz coach – has joined Vihiga United to replace Sammy Okoth, who is yet to tender his resignation letter.

“The club announces the return of [Mike] Mururi as a caretaker coach. National Super League side Soy United's coach Samuel Twago has also joined the club as an assistant coach,” the club announced on Monday.

Although some reports had it that Okoth left Vihiga United over salary issues, the club’s president Kahi Indimuli is quoted as saying the coach left over family issues.

"Coach Sammy has not submitted a resignation letter to the management. He wrote to me requesting for time to sort domestic matters and went further to ask the club to get another coach to step in for the time he is on a break," Indimuli said.

Indimuli also added the executive committee will have a special meeting in the coming days to deliberate the new appointments.

Mururi and his new assistant Twago were on the touchline when Vihiga United battled Mathare United to a 0-0 draw at Ruaraka Ground on Sunday.

Vihiga United are 15th on the log and have been facing some tough moments on the pitch in an attempt to keep their FKF Premier League position.

Although they are just above the relegation zone, above Western Stima and Mathare United, results on the pitch have been wanting.

They only have two wins – and one was surprisingly earned against Gor Mahia in Nairobi – after playing 16 games. They have registered six draws and lost on eight occasions.

Their next five games are winnable on paper as they have been scheduled to face Wazito FC, Kariobangi Sharks, Western Stima, Posta Rangers and Ulinzi Stars.

As Mathare United, Western Stima and Vihiga United battle at the bottom, Tusker, AFC Leopards, KCB and Kariobangi Sharks are the top four teams challenging for the title.