Coach Mubiru reveals Uganda's plan for Kenya friendly

Cranes head coach Abdalla Mubiru has hinted he will field local-based players against Harambee Stars

The neighbouring countries are set to play each other in an international friendly match on Sunday at Kasarani.

In an interview with reporters, the tactician believes 's game against Harambee Stars gives him the perfect opportunity to gauge his Chan squad.



“We have a very tough match coming up against Burundi in the Chan qualifiers, and I want to have a strong team for the game," Mubiru told journalists.



“The match against on Sunday is a good test for them [local-based players]. I will give those players who are taking part in Chan Qualifiers an opportunity to show what they can do, and it will help me as well to make adjustments where there is need.”



Mubiru admits it is going to be a tough game but he is still optimistic his charges will get a win.



“Kenya are not an easy team, and playing away makes it even harder for us, however, we will fight. I believe my players are prepared to give their best and get a win,” he concluded.



Uganda have not defeated Kenya in their last three games, losing once and drawing twice. The match will kick-off at 4.00pm (EAT).