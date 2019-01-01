Coach Melis Medo unpressed by a wasteful Mount Kenya United

Thirteen time league champions AFC Leopards are at the bottom with just 10 points

Mount United head coach Melis Medo is unhappy with the number of chances his side wasted in the 1-0 win against .

A second-half strike by Timonah Wanyonyi was all the shoppers needed to bag maximum points on Sunday.

Medo is, however, impressed with the fact that his team won the game and moved up from the danger zone.

"It is a game that we could have scored several goals, especially in the first half where we had about three open chances which we did not capitalize on. But I am happy that finally, we won the game, three points are what that matters and we continue surging upwards on the table.

Article continues below

"We are not in a good position, but when we win games like this we get confidence; we just want to keep winning."

Mount Kenya United climbed to 16th on the table with 12 points.