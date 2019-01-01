Coach Melis Medo ready to ditch struggling Mount Kenya United

The struggling MKU are currently placed at the bottom of the 18-team Kenyan Premier League table with 18 points

American coach Melis Medo is on the verge of walking out on relegation-threatened Mount United, Goal can exclusively reveal.

The tactician has been under fire after a tough couple of weeks, which has culminated in the club failing to play a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match for the second time this season at the weekend.

The team didn't turn up for their match against on Sunday at Kasarani Stadium and also failed to show up for their game against in April.

As a result, Medo has confirmed that he is about to leave the club for greener pastures.

“I am on my way out; I am not staying here because of the obvious reasons. Two clubs have already shown their interest in me, and we are currently negotiating,” Medo told Goal in an interview.

“They have faith in me and what I am capable of doing, all the problems we are facing have come as a result of finances.”

Some reports in the Kenyan media have indicated that he had overstepped his mandate as a coach, but Medo says these reports are total lies and that owner Francis Mureithi is to blame for the current mess the club find itself in.

“I cannot blame my players for what is happening, they have the right to do what they want. Playing with an empty stomach, with your house locked is not easy and there is nothing I can do to convince them to play,” Medo continued.

“The owner has not disbursed any funds and we cannot reach him, it is his fault that we are facing all these. I have also not been paid contrary to what many people think and if things will not be solved, it will not be easy for us.”

The former coach also admitted that he is unsure if his side play another KPL match this season and that they are prepared for a season outside of the Kenyan top-flight.

“It will be very hard for us to sail to safety. We are not training, and no preparations for games whatsoever, we are doomed," he added.

Article continues below

“I do not know whether they (players), will turn up for the games or not. They are ready to see the team getting relegated to the lower division and that is that I cannot force them to play."

Goal has been unable to reach MKU for comment at the time of writing.

MKU are currently placed at the bottom of the 18-team KPL table with 18 points from 30 games.