Coach Melis Medo not a happy man despite Mount Kenya United win

Thirteen time league champions AFC Leopards are at the bottom with just 10 points

Mount United head coach Melis Medo is unhappy with the number of chances his side wasted in the 1-0 win against .

A second-half strike by Timonah Wanyonyi was all the shoppers needed to bag maximum points on Sunday. Medo is, however, impressed with the fact that his team won the game and moved up from the danger zone.

"It is a game that we could have scored several goals, especially in the first half where we had about three open chances which we did not capitalize on. But I am happy that finally, we won the game, three points are what that matters and we continue surging upwards on the table.

"We are not in a good position currently, but when we win games like this we get confidence; we just want to keep winning," Medo told Goal in an interview.

Mount Kenya United climbed to 16th on the table with 12 points.