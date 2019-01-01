Coach Melis Medo: Mount Kenya United players made a statement with the win

The struggling side returned from ‘exile’ to register a morale-boosting 3-2 win against Zoo FC away in Kericho on Sunday

Mount United head coach Melis Medo says the players’ performance on Sunday was a statement of their potential.

The financially-troubled side have been facing all kinds of problems on and off the pitch, and on Thursday last week, they handed a walkover after failing to turn up for their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match at Machakos.

However, all that was put aside as the team put in an exemplary performance to defeat 3-2 in KPL match on Sunday.

Medo has showered his charges with praise and commented on their commitment on the pitch.

“The Soldiers made a statement today [Sunday]. That is who they are. Amazing kids playing football,” Medo told Goal in an interview.

“Everyone gave everything for the team; the unity and fighting spirit were amazing and 100% credit goes to them.”

Article continues below

The American says the win gives his team hope in the battle to avoid relegation.

“It is not over until it is over; we want to focus on the remaining games and collect as many points as possible in the remaining matches," he added.

MKU are second from bottom of the KPL table with 21 points, four behind 15th-placed Posta .