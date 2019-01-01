Coach John Kamau admits Posta Rangers are struggling to break down teams

The mailmen failed to break down a resilient Tusker FC side and were finally happy to have managed a draw on Saturday

Posta Rangers head coach John Kamau has admitted he has work to do to ensure the fitness level of his charges is high.

The mailmen managed to get a point from Tusker on Saturday at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos after settling to a barren draw. The former KCB coach, however, feels his team had more chances to score, and his strikers lacked composure to put them away.

Article continues below

“This is a game we played well and could have won; we had three clear chances to score but we did not use them. I believe if my strikers could have taken them then we could be talking about something else, but this is a work in progress, we will improve on it.

“Fitness level is also wanting; it is a department that we need to work on as well. As a coach, I have to make vital decisions and if I doubt player's fitness, I better start him than bring him on. We will continue doing better for sure.”

Posta Rangers is currently 17th on the log with seven points.