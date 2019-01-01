Hassan Oktay: Gor Mahia will always remain in my heart

K’Ogalo coach reveals to Goal he will always support the Kenyan champions even if he doesn’t return to work after leave

Hassan Oktay has sent another strong indicator he might not return to handle for the new season.

Goal exclusively reported on Monday the Cypriot coach was heading back home to to sort out some ‘personal issues’, and was unsure whether he will be able to return to continue with his work.

In another interview with Goal, coach Oktay has said he will always keep Gor Mahia in his heart and knows they have a very strong squad to help them shine in the Caf this campaign.

“I have coached in Turkey and won the league title there, also coached in and now with Gor Mahia, I will always respect Gor Mahia of all the teams I have handled in my career,” Oktay told Goal.

“You want me to talk bad about Gor Mahia, I cannot. I just cannot, they are the best club I have ever handled in my entire career and will always keep track with what they are doing even if I don’t return from my leave.

“I have a lot of respect for the club chairman [Ambrose Rachier], he is one man who is dedicated to make sure the club is managed well and I like how he has always done his work.”

Asked whether he was running away after failing to get his transfer targets, Oktay said, “I am not running away from duty, I only have a few problems which I must sort back home, they have unsettled me and I cannot think.

“I am not discharging my duties the way I would love to and until I sort out the mess back home, then I will have to stay away," Oktay continued.

“Gor Mahia have the best team so far as we head into the new season. We have signed a top-class goalkeeper, and two great strikers plus a winger. Those were the areas I was looking to beef up and the office has helped me to do the same.

“Look, Gor Mahia will shine in Caf Champions League, with or without me they have a great squad and a very good assistant coach. They are looking good in all aspects and I am sure they will win the league again.”

Oktay joined Gor Mahia as a replacement for Dylan Kerr and went on to win a record 18th Kenyan Premier League ( ) title with the side.