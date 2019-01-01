Coach Hassan Oktay: Gor Mahia ready for congested fixtures in KPL

The Kenyan champions reclaimed top spot in the 18-team league after edging out Bandari by a solitary goal on Tuesday

coach Hassan Oktay has admitted that they are faced with a tough fixture list in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The Kenyan champions are scheduled to play seven matches in the next 14 days and the Cypriot insists it will be difficult for his side during that period.

K’Ogalo, who moved top of the 18-team table after seeing off by a solitary goal on Tuesday, will play a league match every two days, starting with Mount United at Machakos Stadium on Thursday.

“That will be a tough call for my team. It will be difficult, very difficult but there is nothing we can do. We have to play the matches because they have already been included in the roster. We can’t run away, we must play and I am confident that my boys will be ready,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

After taking on , Gor Mahia will play away to and on April 27 and 29 before returning to Machakos to host on May 2, followed with two other matches against and Sugar in Kisumu on May 5 and 8.

Oktay has hinted at rotating the squad to help the players keep fit until the end of the season.

“I already have injury concerns to a number of key players and this will force me to rotate the squad. I have to make sure that at least each player gets some time off and that is where it will be difficult for me and my technical bench because, picking on who takes a break will be difficult, but they are my players, I know them very well and will manage.”

Oktay is also confident that second-placed will drop points in the remaining matches.

“Of course, they (Sofapaka) will drop points, that is for sure. I know it will not be easy for them and remember they are yet to play against us in the reverse fixture. All I am asking from my players is to make sure that we win our matches and wait to see how our rivals will fair.”

Gor Mahia are seeking to win a third straight league title this season.