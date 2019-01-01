Coach Hassan Oktay: Gor Mahia must aim at picking three points away

The Kenyan champions are now top of Group D after goals from Francis Kahata & Jaqcues Tuyisenge gunned down Hussein Dey

head coach Hassan Oktay says his team will have to try and get a point or two away in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Cypriot insists that will be the only way for K’Ogalo to stand a better chance of progressing to the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in club’s history.

Gor Mahia recorded a 2-0 win against Hussein Dey from on Sunday to go top of Group D with six points from three games, as of dropped points at home after settling to a 1-1 draw with Petro Atletico of Angola.

Oktay now says he is also impressed with the way his team played the entire ninety minutes to get that important win. “It was not an easy match, I had said that before, but my players gave their best and ended up winning the match.

“We have to win our home matches, and get a point or so away and by doing that we will definitely make it to the next round of the competition. In this competition, the only way to stand a chance of going far, you have to be ruthless at home,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

Gor Mahia will now face the Algerian side in the return leg on Sunday. However, K’Ogalo have a league match to take care of as they play host to on Wednesday before proceeding to Algeria.