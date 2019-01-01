Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay won't have his strongest team against Bandari

The Kenyan champions lost the reverse fixture and are looking to gain revenge against their bogey team in Kisumu

head coach Hassan Oktay is confident that his side will claim maximum points against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Tuesday.

The defending champions were defeated 2-1 in their season opener and met the Dockers in the where they lost on penalties.

The Cypriot coach says that his players are in great shape and are ready for the battle.

“We lost in the reverse fixture because it was my first match to play against them and again in the Shield Cup, we were the better side for 90 minutes but lost on penalties. I am looking forward to a good match today (Tuesday), and I am confident of carrying the day,” Oktay told Goal in an exclusive interview.

Oktay also blamed fatigue for the defeat to Bandari in the reverse fixture.

“My players were also a bit tired and that is why we did not perform well. This time around we are fresh and ready for them both physically and psychologically,” he told Goal.

“Bandari is a great team with good players, I respect them but if we are to defend the title, then we have to win this game.”

"We have good players out with various reasons; we would have loved to have them in this game, unfortunately, it is not the case. But those present will do the job.”

Goal understands that Ugandan left back Shafik Batambuze, is among the players who will sit out the important fixture owing to injury.

K'Ogalo is second on the log with 46 points, two behind leaders who have played four games more.