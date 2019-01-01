Coach Oktay: Gor Mahia chairman Rachier will sort out salaries

The Cypriot refuses to state whether he his owed salary by the Kenyan champions but maintains that he loves working at the club

coach Hassan Oktay has downplayed reports that he is yet to be paid salary for two months.

K’Ogalo organizing secretary Judith Nyangi posted on the club’s social media pages on Saturday, claiming that the Cypriot coach and the club’s entire bench are owed salary for two months, though the playing unit has been paid.

“It is two months now without paying the coach. The players are paid salaries and the bench is left out. Does it mean players can exist without the technical bench? There is no electricity and water for the coach,” posted Nyangi.

Oktay has taken K’Ogalo seven points clear at the summit of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table and has now maintained that the issue will be sorted out.

“Every family can have problems and remember money is a very important aspect in anyone’s life, if you got a family then the money is very essential, I sat down and discussed with the chairman [Ambrose Rachier] and he is going to sort out the issue,” Oktay told Goal in an interview on Sunday.

“He is an intelligent chairman, a well-educated man, and a good chairman. He is among the best chairmen I have worked with in my entire coaching career, I respect him very much and respect what we discussed during the meeting and I have no problem.”

When asked about reports that he wants to quit the club, Oktay answered, “I am not tired of Gor Mahia, I love doing my job with this great club. I must respect my contract with the club and cannot walk away just like that. I am committed to the club and my main target is to make sure that we retain the league title.”

Gor Mahia will have a one-day rest, before returning to action against at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Monday.