Coach Goncalves hopeful Gor Mahia will be far better in 15 days

The Brazilian conducted his first training programme with a group of available K’Ogalo players after he was introduced by chairman Ambrose Rachier

new coach Oliveira ‘Robertinho’ Goncalves has interacted with the players for the first time since he was appointed.

The Brazilian came to fill the void which Steven Polack left after the latter confirmed his resignation last week. Robertinho conducted his first training session with the Green Army on Monday with Caf duties beckoning in the near future.

“I am happy for today's first contact with the group of players but of course, I do not have all of them as some have been out with the national team,” Robertinho told the club’s Online TV.

“I think in the coming weeks it will be easy to train together since I also trust my players a lot.

“I have experimented on young players and I can say it is very important but what we will need is specific training every day so as to learn positional organisation.

“They also need to be compact and need to play together from defence to the midfielders and finally to the strikers.

“What I can say is that I am happy about the first training session and in the next 15 days we will be far better.”

In his first interview, the former Rayon Sports coach outlined what he would want to achieve with Gor Mahia.

“A big club and Gor Mahia, for example, have objectives and have experience in the Champions League and in the local championship but I think we need good preparations to handle this good project,” he said then.

“We need the players, the coach and everyone's desire on the bigger objective.

“I need to work on my style step by step because every coach has a style and I have my own. I trust my players too much and before everything I respect my players but again they must respect me.

“I hope to start a good relationship in order to help the players seize the opportunity and show their capacity. It is not about picking 11 players to start the game but they must show me during the week why they should start.

“As a Brazilian coach and a former player, I have my own characteristics, I trust my job and during the week I work for my players until Saturday. On Sunday, they will have to work for me and the club.”

The Brazilian has over 25 years of coaching experience and is expected to help Gor Mahia continue with domestic dominance and have a good continental campaign.