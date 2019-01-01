Coach Frank Ouna explains what inspired KCB to sink Kariobangi Sharks

The win enabled the Bankers to move to eighth position in the Kenyan Premier League table

head coach Frank Ouna has stated that the mission to avenge defeat against was realized on Saturday.

The Bankers bounced back from a 1-0 semi-final loss against the Sharks with a 3-2 win against the same opponents, but this time in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) competition.

Article continues below

“We had lost against Sharks in the Shield Cup, and we knew we had to do something to avenge that loss. So, we did everything on the pitch and at the end, we were rewarded with maximum points,” Ouna told Goal.

“Secondly, before the game, we were in 11th position and we knew if we get a win, we will go above them (Sharks). Now we are in 8th position and that is a plus to us,” he added.

The Bankers have managed to collect a total of 40 points this season and their ambitions of a top-eight finish are well on course.