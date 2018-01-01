Coach Francis Kimanzi rings two changes as Mathare United line up to face Nzoia Sugar

Francis Kimanzi has made two changes to his first eleven for the Round Two of KPL against Nzoia Sugar at Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday.

The pair of David Okello and James Kinyajui replace the suspended Job Ochieng' and Daniel Mwaura.

Okello will start in goal where he will be shielded by an unchanged back four that has David Owino at left back, James Situma on the opposite end while Andrew Juma and Johnstone Omurwa form the central defense partnership.

Skipper Chrispin Oduor will be charged with providing the creative spark alongside club top scorer Cliff Nyakeya, who has been handed the number 10 role. Roy Okal will provide defensive cover behind them.

Mathare United XI: 1.David Okello (GK) 16.David Owino 28. James Situma 19.Johnstone Omurwa 12.Andrew Juma 22.Roy Okal 29.Chrispin Oduor 11.Cliff Nyakeya 17.James Kinyanjui 7.Kevin Kimani 21.Clifford Alwanga.

Subs: 18. Emmanuel Otieno (GK) 2.Daniel Mwaura 15.Arnold Onyango 10.Ahmed Ahmad 24.Klinsman Omulanga 9.Chris Ochieng'.