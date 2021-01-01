Odhiambo felt I should have scored a hat-trick against Zoo in my 'best debut ever' - Sofapaka's Waithera

Sofapaka forward Joseph Waithera has revealed the conversation he had with his head coach Ken Odhiambo after making his debut in the 2-0 win over Zoo FC in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League game played at Wundanyi Stadium on Wednesday.

Despite the win, the tactician had pointed out he was not impressed owing to the chances missed by his charges. The former Wazito FC striker has now stated what his coach said after the game.

"The coach felt I should have easily grabbed a hat-trick on Wednesday," Waithera told Goal on Thursday.

"There was a time when I cut back the ball searching for my teammate, and at some point, I shot narrowly wide. I also miscued the ball with the goalkeeper to beat and for the coach, those were good chances for me to score.

"I agree with him; there is a next time for me and I have to work on it."

The soft-speaking Waithera also expressed his feelings after making his debut for the 2009 champions.

"It was the best debut ever and I believe it is a sign of good things to come," he continued.

"I managed to create three scoring opportunities for my teammates and managed to have a decent game. The only disappointment was that I did not get a goal.

"Otherwise, everything went on well, and I am happy to have helped my team get maximum points."

Against the Kericho-based side, Lawrence Juma and Kepha Aswani earned the goals in a dominant first half for Batoto ba Mungu and the visitors were lucky not to concede more in the subsequent half.

Collins Wakhungu set Juma through on goal in the 10th minute and the former Gor Mahia midfielder – who scored a hat-trick against Mathare United – managed to find the back of the net.

Wakhungu, who was lively from the first whistle, was unlucky to see his effort parried over the bar by Lumumba in the 12th minute as Sofapaka mounted more attacks.

Batoto ba Mungu were not to be denied in the 28th minute when Aswani scored with an assist from Roy Okal. At this point, Zoo were clearly unable to deal with a Sofapaka side that attacked from all angles.

The 2009 champions are now in ninth position with 14 points that have come from the 10 matches they have played.