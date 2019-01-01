Coach Dylan Kerr: Gor Mahia signed Kenneth Muguna behind my back

K’Ogalo is preparing to face New Star of Cameroon in the return leg of Caf Confederation Cup where they carry a slim 2-1 lead

Dylan Kerr maintains the signing of Kenneth Muguna was done behind his back.

Muguna penned a four-year contract to make a comeback to K’Ogalo after a failed bid to play in Europe with KF Tirana of Albania. However, Kerr, who was the then Gor Mahia coach, now says the return of the player was done behind his back.

“I was not approached when the club wanted to re-sign Kenneth Muguna. He was not in my plans and the transfer happened behind my back. Not only Muguna, but a number of the new signings came without my blessings.

“Soo many things were happening behind my back but that is gone now,” added the Briton coach, who now handles Black Leopards in South Africa.

On Tuesday, an agitated Muguna told Goal.com that he was being disrespected at the club. The former Kenyan Premier League (MVP), said he was not amused by the decision to be left out of the starting team following the influence from a none coaching individual.

“Gor Mahia is a professional club and competition is high. I do not mind sitting on the bench if the players in the same position are doing better than me and as a matter of fact, I have been benched before and I never complained.

"But it becomes an issue when someone, actually a player, influences the coach against playing me.

“It is not right, someone feels special and thinks he can dictate how things can run. It makes me feel disrespected and that is why I reacted that way. Let me sit on the bench because I am not performing but not because a certain 'special' player feels I should sit. That is the plain truth and I am not scared telling it.”

K’Ogalo is preparing to face New Star of Cameroon in the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup where they have a slim 2-1 advantage.