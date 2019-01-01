Bulega trims Crested Cranes squad ahead of Cecafa Women's Championship

The tactician has reduced the number of players from 35 to 27 as she prepares them for the upcoming regional tournament

The Women's National team is expected to begin their residential training on Tuesday in preparation for the Cecafa Women Challenge Cup in Dar es Salaam, .

Head coach Faridah Bulega will lead the team in a five-day training session at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru after trimming her squad from 35 to 27 players on Monday.

“I am happy with the input from the players after these five days of training. The residential camp will give the technical team and players another opportunity to keep improving on the fitness levels,” Bulega told Fufa.com.

“We are glad the league started over the weekend and this gives the players every chance to keep working hard.”

Uganda are in Group B as well as Ethiopia, and Djibouti and will start their first match against Djibouti on November 15 at Chamanzi Stadium.

On November 17, the Crested Cranes will face Ethiopia before a clash against neighbours Kenya two days later.

Crested Cranes team after trimming:

Goalkeepers: Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves), Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals), Irene Paska Akiteng (Lady Doves), Vanessa Karungi (she Corporate).

Defenders: Viola Namuddu (Makerere University), Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals), Bridget Nabisaalu (She Corporate), Marion Amangat (Olila High School), Brendah Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Eunice Ariokot (Olila High School), Grace Aluka (Kawempe Muslim SS Ladies FC), Aisha Namukisa (Kampala Queens),

Midfielders: Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Zaina Nandede (Asubo Gafford Ladies), Riticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves), Esther Beatrice Adokole (Asubo Gafford Ladies), Harriet Nakuba (Kampala Queens), Phiona Nabumba (She Corporate), Amina Nababi (Makerere University), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens),

Forwards: Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals), Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim), Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens), Zainah Namuleme (Kampala Queens), Fazila Ikwaput (Lady Doves), Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC).