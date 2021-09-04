Clyde Senaji: Tusker sign ex-AFC Leopards defender on a two-year deal

The star is the latest new player to be confirmed by the Brewers, who have been the busiest side in the ongoing transfer window

Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker have confirmed the signing of former AFC Leopards defender Clyde Senaji.

"Tusker FC would like to confirm that defender Clyde Senaji has returned to the club. Senaji will be part of the Tusker family for the next two years," confirmed the 13-time Premier League champions.

The Harambee Star - whose contract with Ingwe ended in June - revealed the reasons that convinced him to sign for a club that terminated his contract in 2018.

"I am delighted to return to Tusker and complete what I had not achieved here," he said.

"This is a great club with a great history and this season playing continental football. I aim to fight for a position in the team and get that experience of playing in the Champions League."

Tusker's chief executive officer, Charles Obiny believes Senaji is going to strengthen their team as they hope to have a successful campaign in the 2021/22 season at home and in Africa.

"We are happy to have Senaji back in the team. He has done really well since his departure and he is a player we are glad to welcome back with open arms. He is going to add a lot of quality to the team," Obiny said.

The Brewers have already signed John Njuguna, Teddy Osok, Patrick Matasi, Charles Momanyi, Kalos Kirenge, and Joshua Ibrahim. Just like Njuguna and Matasi, Senaji is making a return to his former club.

The Premier League champions released George Odhiambo, Luke Namanda, Michael Madoya, Crispinus Onyango, Brian Marita, Faraj Ominde, Chris Ochieng, Robert Mboya, Robert Aloro, Sammy Meja, and Eric Ambunya as they restructure ahead of a season that will see them play in the Caf Champions League.

The new league campaign is expected to begin on September 26.