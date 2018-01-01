Clyde Senaji among Tusker trio ruled out with various injuries

The only good news for Robert Matano, though, is the availability of Peter Nzuki and Faraj Ominde

Tusker striker Clyde Senaji has been ruled out for at least eight weeks with an ankle injury.

The Rwandan striker fractured his fifth metatarsal left ankle during a friendly match in pre-season. Senaji is among the three Tusker players, including Micahel Madoya and Erick Mabunya who are nursing various injuries.

Ambunya was injured in the Brewers last Kenyan Premier League match against Western Stima where he incurred a fracture in his right wrist. He will undergo further orthopedic management to determine the extent of the damage, according to Tusker team doctor, Wycliffe Makanga.

Madoya, who joined Tusker from Zoo Kericho, has a thigh muscle injury after overstretching his lower limb during the Western Stima FC match.

The only good news for Robert Matano, though, is the availability of Peter Nzuki and Faraj Ominde. Nzuki shook off a right shin injury while Ominde was nursing a sprained left ankle injury.

Article continues below

The duo will be available for selection when the Brewers host Mount Kenya United at the Kasarani stadium on Sunday.