Clubs should not vote for Mwendwa if he refuses to extend KPL contract - Alila

The administrator believes the Federation should let the Kenyan top tier be run by another body

Tom Alila, who will vie for the Nairobi National Executive Committee (NEC) membership, believes the Football Federation (FKF) should extend Kenyan Premier League Limited's time running top-flight football in the country.

The latter's contract with the Federation expired on September 24, ending their management in Kenya's top tier for the first time since 2003. The outgoing office has insisted it will not extend the contract and has already started plans to run the league from the 2020/21 season.

"The issue with FKF needs to be checked properly; KPL must be left to run their affairs," Alila told K24 TV.

"This issue of Federation meddling in the affairs of the KPL [should stop] and the latter should work under FKF and their contract needs to be extended so that they can run the league on their own and if there is a problem you can be able to say it came from this other side.

"I strongly support the KPL contract being extended but under FKF."

The administrator has urged the clubs not to vote for the incumbent Nick Mwendwa if he refuses to let the KPL run on their own.

"If Nick [Mwendwa] is openly going to defy the clubs' procedure in the way they have been or are going to operate then they should not vote for him," Alila continued.

"KPL's contract should be extended, there is no [National Executive Council] Nec to rectify the contract. A new Nec should be put in place to rethink the issues with KPL."

The KPL was operated and run as a private limited company which was formed under the Companies Act of Kenya and was fully owned and managed by the 18 member clubs, with each being a shareholder.

It was affiliated to the FKF, who was also a shareholder and voting member of the KPL Board of Directors, with non-voting members including the Kenya Football Coaches Association and Kenya Football Referees Association.

When the previous contract ran down in 2015, the FKF, under the then-President Nyamweya, signed a renewal, giving the latter the legal mandate to manage the league in the country until September 29, although the league administrators did not manage to finish their last season owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.



