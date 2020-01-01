Clubs and coaches given deadline by FKF to comply with requirements for new season

Tacticians who don't meet the set standards will not be allowed in the technical area during matches

The Football Federation (FKF) has given clubs until November 13 to ensure their coaches align themselves with set rules and regulations before getting a green light to sit on the technical bench during matches.

In a letter from the Federation to clubs, National League coaches must attain a minimum Caf C License to be allowed to coach teams in the three top divisions.

"In reference to our letter dated September 10, 2020, sent to you all through email, we wish to remind you that the submission deadline for the registration of your coaches is hereby extended to November 13, 2020," read the letter signed by FKF General Secretary and CEO Barry Otieno and obtained by Goal.

"This follows the FKF National Executive Committee (Nec) resolution passed at the 2017 Annual General Meeting (AGM) that all national league coaches must attain a minimum Caf C License.

"You are hereby requested to send the [curriculum vitae, relevant certificates, copy of identity card, FKF coach registration form, HD passport photo] for your head coach and assistant coach to the Federation's Technical Department for accreditation."

The tacticians will also have to part with a fee to continue plying their trade in Kenyan football.

"Further to the above-mentioned requirements, an annual fee of Ksh500 for local coaches and Ksh100,000 for foreign coaches is mandatory in order for a coaching license card to be issued," the letter further revealed.

"This fee is subject to review in the 2021/22 season.

"Please take note that a coach who has not been accredited will not be allowed to sit on the bench. We look forward for your cooperation."

The FKF Premier League is set to start on Friday, November 20 with 13-time champions AFC hosting .

A day later, will host Kakamega while FC will have a date with . are scheduled to play while will be at home to play Wazito FC.

Newbies Nairobi City Stars will play while meet . Another promoted side Bidco United will play Posta while will play either Kisumu All Stars or .