Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has returned a negative Covid-19 test ahead of the Fifa Club World Cup opener against Mexico's CF Monterrey on Saturday.

This is a boost for the Egyptian side, who are appearing in the competition for the second straight season. There were fears the South African could miss the club tournament after he tested positive in the initial test.

"[Pitso] Mosimane, Al Ahly head coach, tested negative for Covid-19," the club announced on Saturday.

"Ahmed Abu Abla, the team's doctor, stated that Mosimane underwent another Covid-19 test, which result came out negative.

"Moreover, the team's delegation has sent an official letter to the organizing committee of the Fifa Club World Cup to check the availability of our coach to lead the team on the pitch after testing negative for Covid-19."

Meanwhile, CF Monterrey manager, Javier Aguirre, has stated that they have no particular advantage against the African champions.

"We have to do well in front of the whole world, we will take it one game at a time, so that people realize that Monterrey play beautiful football," Aguirre is quoted as saying by KingFut.

"Al Ahly have very special players, not only the ones in the national team. We do not have any advantage. We will play 11 against 11, Africa against North America, so I do not see any advantage for us. It will be a very equal match.

"I’m not very familiar with what Monterrey did in the previous four Club World Cups, I didn’t talk to the previous coaches about it. All I have to do is make my team play well and try to qualify.

"We must be serious and smart and understand well that we’re representing an entire country."

Aguirre added that the Caf Champions League kings are very strong despite the fact that they will miss key players who are representing Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Article continues below

"Al Ahly are a strong team that has won many Caf Champions League titles, and despite the absences they have, we have no advantage," he added.

"We have trained six players for the first time. Duvan [Vergara] injured his knee a week ago, and Corona continues to threaten us.

"Al Ahly have experience on such occasions, it will be a beautiful match."