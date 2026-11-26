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Andoni Iraola hailed Alexander Isak after the striker's brace fired Liverpool to a commanding 3-0 victory away at Club Brugge. The Sweden international reached double figures for the season as Florian Wirtz also struck, lifting Liverpool back into the top eight and leaving their manager delighted with his forward's ruthless display.

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Iraola hails Isak after Club Brugge win

Iraola praised striker Isak for being in a "great moment" after his brace inspired a 3-0 victory over Club Brugge. The visitors controlled proceedings in Belgium to secure a crucial three points.

Isak opened the scoring to put Liverpool in front before Florian Wirtz doubled their advantage in the second half. The Sweden international then netted again in the 82nd minute to put the result beyond doubt. The late strike took Isak's tally for Liverpool to 10 goals for the season across all competitions.

Striker praised for killing the game

Speaking in his post-match news conference, Iraola was quick to highlight the impact of his leading forward. The Liverpool boss pointed to Isak's clinical edge when isolated against the opposition defence as the decisive factor in the contest.

"He's in a great moment right now," Iraola said, as quoted by ESPN. "They were leaving him one v one with the centre-back and in one of those moments he killed the game."

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Tactical plan unlocks Brugge press

Beyond his two goals, Isak played a vital role in Liverpool's overall build-up play. Iraola explained that his side deliberately looked to feed the striker early to bypass Club Brugge's aggressive pressing style and attack the gaps left behind.

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"He helped us a lot in the link-up, especially in the first half," Iraola added. "We found him easily. With the way they press, we had to find him quickly and we knew there would be space to exploit."

Liverpool climb back into top eight

The convincing victory carries significant weight for Liverpool's standing in the table. Taking all three points in Belgium lifted Iraola's side back into the top eight places.

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Liverpool now sit fifth with 12 points from five matches. With Isak firing on all cylinders and Wirtz also contributing on the scoresheet, Iraola's men are in a strong position as they look to build on their impressive campaign.