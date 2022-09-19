'Be a clown' - Mourinho tells Roma players to dive after collecting another red card for penalty protest

- Sent to the stands vs Atalanta
- Spoke to match officials
- Now wants players to go to ground
WHAT HAPPENED? The fiery Portuguese coach was left fuming during his side’s latest Serie A outing as Nicolo Zaniolo was denied what he considered to be a nailed-on spot-kick. Post-match discussions with the officials, which came after a 1-0 defeat to Atalanta, confirmed to Mourinho that he requires those on the field to start being more theatrical.
WHAT THEY SAID: The former Manchester United and Chelsea boss told reporters: "There was a very clear penalty. I asked the referee afterwards why, and asked him to be clear with me that it was because Zaniolo did not go down.
"So therefore I have to change my advice to my players, I have to tell them don't try to stay on your feet, don't play the ball, be a clown the way many who dive like they're in a swimming pool do in this league, because that is evidently how you get penalties."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho was sent to the stands on Sunday after storming the pitch in protest at seeing a penalty protest from his side waved away.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR MOURINHO? Defeat to Atalanta has left Roma sixth in the Serie A standings, four points adrift of leaders Napoli heading into the latest international break.