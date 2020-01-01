Clinton Okoth: Wazito FC raid Gor Mahia for services of youngster

The Nairobi-based club have added another new signing to their squad ahead of the 2020-21 league campaign

Wazito FC have confirmed the signing of striker Clinton Okoth from Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions .

The club has confirmed the arrival on their official website by stating: “Wazito is pleased to announce the signing of Clinton Okoth from Gor Mahia.

“The young striker joins us ahead of FKF Premier League (FKF-PL) kick-off in two weeks’ time. He is expected to beef our attack.

“The forward, a product of Migori Youth, joined Gor at the start of the year from National Super League side, Migori Youth FC. He took the NSL by storm scoring 14 goals in the first half of the season and in the process attracted interest from several top clubs.”

Wazito coach Fred Ambani said on the signing: “I am happy that he has joined us. He is a young quality striker who can get better with time. He is confident in front of the goal and as a former striker, I will sharpen him further. I have full confidence in his abilities.”

Okoth will be part of the team that will take on Zoo FC in a friendly match on Thursday in Kericho.

Wazito will be keen to win wrestle the league title from Gor Mahia after their attempt last season faded away in the first round of the competition.

The former National Super League (NSL) champions will start their campaign to win the trophy with a clash against on November 21 before playing away against on November 29.

They will then take on December 5, tackling on December 9, and then wind up their first opening fixtures with a clash against on December 13.

Wazito have beefed up their squad with a number of signings including Maurice Ojwang, Edwin Omondi, Steven Odhiambo, and Fidel Origa from , Castro Ogendo from Bidco United, Peter Odhiambo from Gor Mahia, and Jackson Juma from AFC .

Others are Kevin Okumu from promoted side Nairobi City Stars, Jackson Juma from AFC Leopards, Boniface Omondi from Gor Mahia, Kevin Kimani from Mathare United, Mark Otieno from , and striker Vincent Oburu from AFC Leopards.