Cliffton Miheso tips Harambee Stars players to build careers from Afcon participation

Harambee Stars are in France preparing for the participation in the Afcon tourney in Egypt mid this year

Harambee Stars midfielder Cliffton Miheso believes some good perfomances during the will help the Kenyan players build their careers.

The Clube Olimpico Montijo midfielder is among the players already in a training camp in , and he has spoken about the unity in the team.

“I don’t think I’m under pressure. We work as a team and we support each other. As much as we are competing for a place, we are a team and that comes first," the former Buildicon FC star told the Football Federation website.

"When I took part in the 2013 Cecafa Senior Championships, I got scouted and made a move abroad. I am confident that Afcon will be a big stage for me and my fellow players to further our careers."

Meanwhile, coach Sebastien Migne has been boosted by the arrival of goalkeepers Faruk Shikalo and John Oyemba, who had not travelled with the team due to their clubs' participation in the Sportpesa on Saturday and Sunday.

-based Eric Johanna, Ovella Ochieng and Eric Ouma are expected to join their teammates on Monday evening while captain Victor Wanyama, first choice goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, and forward Ayub Timbe are expected to link up with the team on Tuesday.

Harambee Stars will pitch camp at the French Rugby Federation facilities in Marcoussis for 19 days as they prepare to face Madagascar in a friendly match on June 7 in Paris.

They will also play the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 15 in before leaving Europe for before the Afcon finals kick off.

Kenya are in Group C alongside , and and will play all their matches at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.