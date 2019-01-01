Cleophas Shimanyula: Ochieng's goals for Ulinzi Stars were an act

Shimanyula was left unimpressed when Ochieng pipped his top scorer Wanga to the Golden Boot award

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has added his voice to the debate surrounding the Golden Boot award won by Enosh Ochieng.

Ochieng bagged a hat-trick in the last Kenyan Premier League match of the season, finishing with 20 goals in total. The forward earned the annual award after helping his team beat Mount United 4-0 in a rescheduled tie on Sunday.

"We will fight for our player Wanga and make sure he gets justice. His is downbeat now as we speak because after working hard all season he has been robbed of what rightfully belonged to him until it was denied by the ," Shimanyula told Goal.

After the late arrival by and a clash of jerseys, the designated match officials called off the match and the KPL later announced that the match will be played on June 2, a move that Shimanyula questioned.

"This kind of decision is responsible for killing our football. What is the need to invest in it (football) when somebody will sit in his office and decide who will win what and at what time? It is very sad indeed. But we are not stopping there, in two or three days we will tell Kenyans the steps we will take to make sure that our top scorer is getting back what he has been denied," he added.

"If the KPL was genuine in postponing the match, why did they not postpone our match against even after telling us that all pitches in Nairobi were booked and thus taking our match to Mombasa? Will the KPL pay Kakamega Homeboyz the costs it incurred for honouring the match in Mombasa even when the venue was not listed as Sofapaka's away ground?" questioned Shimanyula.

The football administrator further disputed all the goals that the Soldiers scored at Afraha Stadium.

"I have watched all the goals by Enosh Ochieng and I can tell you even a naive person in football will tell you that none was a genuine goal. Those goals looked stage-managed, all of them, and that means they did not deserve to win the match and Ochieng did not deserve to beat Wanga to the award."

He also raised concerns following Sebastien Migne's exclusion of Allan Wanga from the Harambee Stars' Afcon-bound squad.

"The other day he was not included in the national team and now we have seen daylight robbery taking the Golden Boot award from him. Can the Federation and KPL tell us what Kakamega Homeboyz did wrong so that we live knowing that we are not wanted by the two bodies?" he concluded.

"We are tired of outright discrimination but we will fight until the end and ensure we get justice."