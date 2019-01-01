Cleophas Shimanyula: I am building a team like Barcelona at Kakamega Homeboyz

The Kakamega-based side are fifth on the 18-team table and are targeting a top-three finish at the end of the season

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has promised to build the team in the model of in the coming years.

The club chairman, while speaking exclusively to Goal, said that he is looking to build a team for the future, like the giants, given the structures he is putting in place.

Shimanyula pointed out that the blend of youth and experience that Homeboyz have now are the building blocks of the future team that will come of age in the coming seasons.

“What we are building is a team for the future. When we get to 2020 or 2021 Kenyans will see the kind of football we are building around here. I want Homeboyz to play like Barcelona with really attractive football," Shimanyula told Goal.

“And that is possible if we keep blending the experience and youth. If you look at the team now, actually 75% of them are below 23 and a few of them have the experience to guide the young build their career."

He added that they are targeting a top-three finish this season because he has faith in the ability of the coaching staff and the playing unit. Homeboyz are currently fifth on the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) table.

“What has enabled us to maintain the stability of the team is the management that the club has. The management that I oversee really takes the welfare of the players seriously," he continued.

"I make sure they get their salaries in time and again I make sure they are motivated going into every match. I have no doubts, therefore, that we will finish among the top three at the season end."

Homeboyz take on AFC on Wednesday aiming to do a double over them after winning the previous match 3-0.