Shimanyula: Bwire and Oyemba don't deserve Harambee Stars selection

Questions continue to be raised concerning the call-ups for two Kariobangi Sharks goalkeepers

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has raised his voice about the controversial Harambee Stars goalkeeping selections.

Shimanyula questioned head coach Sebastien Migne's inclusion of two goalkeepers Brian Bwire and Jeff Oyemba.

The chairman instead fancies James Saruni of and 's Kevin Omondi.

"Saruni and Omondi deserve a place in the national team because they have performed considerably well in the league. The two are among the best goalkeepers in our league now and should have attracted the eyes of an independent coach but it seems that is not possible now with the current Harambee Stars administration," Shimanyula told Goal.

Bwire and Oyemba have been used interchangeably by coach William Muluya and have conceded 34 goals while Saruni who competes for goalkeeping duties at Ulinzi Stars with Jacktone Odhiambo have conceded 27 goals combined.

Omondi last played against despite establishing himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the league last season. Head coach Patrick Odhiambo has preferred Samwel Njau in Millers' goal.

"I wonder why the coach picked two Kariobangi Sharks goalkeepers when their performances in the league have been wanting. We know there is a hand behind which is pushing for the inclusion of the two keepers and we will not allow that," he added.

Article continues below

Kariobangi Sharks have leaked 12 goals in their last six matches including a 3-0 loss to Kakamega Homeboyz.

"See the number of goals they have conceded, say in the last five or six matches and be the judge. Even Kakamega Homeboyz beat them heavily the other day," Shimanyula concluded.

Migne had already defended the inclusion of Bwire and Oyemba in his 30-man squad, explaining that they were there to learn from their experienced counterparts, Patrick Matasi and Faroukh Shikhalo.