Claudio Ranieri takes over at Roma following Eusebio Di Francesco's departure

The former Fulham and Leicester City boss has been appointed by the Italian club just hours after the departure of their previous coach

Claudio Ranieri has been appointed AS 's manager following the departure of Eusebio Di Francesco.

The former and boss will be in the dugout for his first match on Monday as Roma are set to take on at the Stade Olimpico.

Ranieri has signed a contract with the club through June as he will help the club see out the rest of the campaign.

“I’m delighted to be coming back home,” Ranieri said.

“When Roma call you, it’s impossible to say no.”

Ranieri most recently was in charge for a disastrous spell at Fulham, having won only three of his 17 total matches in charge of the club after taking over for Slavisa Jokanovic in November.

The stint will be Ranieri's second in charge of the club, having previously managed the Italian side from 2009 to 2011.

Roma, Ranieri's boyhood club, finished second in the league under Ranieri before the manager resigned in February 2011.

“We are delighted to welcome Claudio Ranieri back to the club,” said Roma president Jim Pallotta.

“We have one objective remaining this season and that is to finish in the highest possible league position and secure qualification for the .

"At this stage of the campaign, it was important to bring in a coach who knows the club, understands the environment, can speak the language and is able to motivate the players. Claudio ticks all of those boxes and he’s very excited to take on this challenge.”

Di Francesco's departure came in the wake of Roma's Champions League elimination at the hands of , ending the club's run in the round of 16.

Roma fell to the Portuguese side on a controversial penalty call with Alessandro Florenzi was called for a foul in the box before Alex Telles buried from the spot to seal Porto's win in the 117th minute.

The club currently sits fifth in Serie A, three points behind fourth-place and four points behind third-place .

“Claudio’s from the city, he’s a Roma fan but more than that, he’s one of the most experienced coaches in world football,” said Roma director Francesco Totti.

“What we need now is a safe pair of hands to guide us back into the top four and ensure that we are playing Champions League football again next season. We have 12 games left and we need to win as many of them as possible.”