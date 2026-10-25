Seedorf's debut disaster! Former Dutch star pushed into relegation zone after crazy two-minute double

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Clarence Seedorf endured a nightmare debut as Corinthians manager following a dramatic 3-2 defeat away to Vasco da Gama. The loss dropped the Timao into the Brasileirao relegation zone, but the Dutch coach remained confident of a quick recovery.

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Late Vasco da Gama double spoils Seedorf's touchline debut

Clarence Seedorf suffered heartbreak in his first official match as Corinthians head coach as a late Vasco da Gama comeback condemned his side to a 3-2 defeat at Sao Januario.

The Dutch manager took his place on the bench for the first time without injured key players Memphis Depay and Zakaria Labyad, though former PSV defender Andre Ramalho started.

The result extended Corinthians' winless streak in the league to nine matches, following eight losses and one draw.

Crazy closing phase sinks Corinthians after impressive turnaround

After Jose Rodriguez put Vasco ahead before half-time, Corinthians mounted a strong second-half response with goals from Gustavo Henrique and Matheus Bidu to lead 2-1.

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However, Colombian substitute Marino Hinestroza struck twice in two minutes—scoring in the 87th and 89th minutes—to snatch victory for the home side.

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"It's normal to feel shaken at the end. You work so hard, and it's always harder to turn everything positive into something positive in these moments," Seedorf stated post-match.

Seedorf demands belief as relegation threat looms

The defeat dropped Corinthians to seventeenth place in the Brasileirao table, occupying a spot in the relegation zone. Despite the setback, Seedorf praised his squad's fight and refused to panic.

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"The fight against relegation is not over yet. With the commitment we saw, the reaction in the second half... The team is angry because they're not getting results," Seedorf declared.

"Corinthians showed that they want it, that they believe in it. After we went into the locker room, the message was that it's not over yet. We know our strength."

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Timao prepare for critical home clash against Mirassol

With Seedorf's side now fighting to escape the bottom four, Corinthians quickly turn their focus to their next league fixture.

Seedorf's team will return home to face fifteenth-placed Mirassol at the Neo Quimica Arena.

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Corinthians host Mirassol seeking to kickstart their survival battle and end their winless run.