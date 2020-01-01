Nairobi City Stars defeat Vihiga Bullets, AP share spoils with Nairobi Stima

Simba wa Nairobi have now opened a healthy 10-point gap on top of the National Super League table

Nairobi City Stars continued with their unrivalled run in the National Super League (NSL) after defeating Vihiga Bullets 2-0 on Saturday.

After an evenly balanced game, the Kawangware based side opened the scoring in the 35th minute when Oliver Maloba found the back of the net following defensive lapses by the visitors.

The Western-based side fought bravely in search of an equaliser, but good defending made it hard. Former AFC striker Ezekiel Odera sealed the win in the 66th minute to cool the nerves of the home fans.

Police and Nairobi Stima battled to a 2-2 draw in another exciting second-tier game.

Shela Mandela gave the Powermen a deserved lead after just eight minutes of play before Okello Ronald doubled the advantage in the 24th minute owing to poor coordination by their hosts.

The administrative side had to wait until 10 minutes to full-time for them to get a goal courtesy of David Oluoch. James Nthiga completed the comeback with two minutes to go, setting up a tense finale, but neither of the two sides could get the winning goal.

In Nakuru, hosts St Josephs Youth fell 3-2 to AP as Modern Coast battled to a goalless draw against Kibera Black Stars.

Nairobi City Stars lead the standings with 49 points, 10 more than second-placed Bidco United while remain third on 36 points.

Five games are lined up for Sunday in different venues across the country:



Coast Stima vs Mt. Kenya United (Mbaraki Sports Club)

Muranga Seal vs Shabana (St. Sebastian Park)

Bidco United vs Migori Youth (Thika Stadium)

FC Talanta vs Vihiga United (Camp Toyoyo)

Ushuru vs APS Bomet (Camp Toyoyo)

