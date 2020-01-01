Cioaba: How Azam FC must strive to topple Yanga SC and finish second

The Romanian coach explains how his players know they don’t deserve to be where they are and will fight to finish second

Azam FC coach Aristica Cioaba has claimed they must finish second in the Mainland Premier League table to crown a good season.

The Romanian coach has admitted the ‘Ice-Cream Makers’ do not deserve to be where they are after missing out on winning the league title which went to rivals Simba SC and also being dumped out of the by the same team in the quarter-finals.

Cioaba has now stressed the importance of finishing second which was boosted after fellow challengers Young Africans (Yanga SC) and Namungo dropped crucial points in respective draws on Saturday.

More teams

Yanga, who are sitting second on the 20-team log, failed to use home ground advantage to settle to a 1-1 draw against Mwadui FC while Namungo FC, who are sitting fourth but with a chance to move to second, also played to a 1-1 draw against Prisons.

Cioaba has now called on his players to up their game and complete a good job when they take on Lipuli FC in their league match at Samora Stadium on Sunday.

“We all know that Azam does not deserve to be where they are, we deserve to be somewhere better, but we still have few matches to make things right and return to where we belong,” Cioaba told Goal.

“We missed the league title to Simba and we also got knocked out of the domestic Cup, we must now show our strength and confidence to win the remaining league matches and see whether we can take second position.

“Being in the second position comes with a lot of good things, you never know we can get a continental ticket from the spot, and I have told my players why we must finish second, why we must fight for the position and it is something they know we have to achieve, we will do our best to seal the spot.”

Article continues below

Azam’s push to finish second suffered a huge blow in their last league outing after losing 1-0 to Mtibwa Sugar and coach Cioaba has asked his players to forget about the result and focus on the remaining matches.

“It was a difficult game against Mtibwa, they pressed us very hard and defended very well after they managed to take the lead, we must forget about the result and look at the remaining matches, they are must-wins for us.”

Azam can move above Yanga on goal difference if they beat Lipuli.