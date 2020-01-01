Cioaba: Azam FC aiming to finish second in the league

The Romanian tactician reveals his clear intentions to finish the season as high as possible in the Mainland top-flight

Azam FC coach Aristica Cioaba has explained the reason they must beat Young Africans (Yanga SC) in their next Mainland Premier League.

After the Tanzanian top-flight resumed on Saturday, the two giants will square off in a top of the bill clash set for the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

Both teams won their respective opening matches, Azam beating Mbao FC 2-0 at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam while Yanga picked up vital points away from home after edging out Mwadui FC 1-0 at Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga.

More teams

The Romanian coach has now stated his desire is to make sure they cruise past the Jangwani Street-based side in the second round fixture so as to help them cement second position in the 20-team league table.

“I am working on the few mistakes we committed in the win against Mbao as my main aim now is to win against Yanga on Sunday,” Cioaba is quoted by the club’s official website.

“It will be a difficult game because Yanga will also be keen to win but I want my team to get ready for the maximum points, we have started off well after the league resumed and I want us to keep the momentum going.

“I also want Azam to finish second in the table, we are currently sitting second and that is the position we want to finish in unless miracles happen, then we can eye the top position but for now I can see ourselves finishing second and must protect that position.”

Article continues below

Despite releasing their lead striker Donald Ngoma, whose contract runs down on June 14, Azam have received a major boost with two of their foreign players - Bruce Kangwa and Never Tigere – arriving from their native Zimbabwe on Monday where they were stranded owing to the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Ice-Cream Makers’ will also welcome back Ugandan Nicolas Wadada, whom the club chartered a flight to airlift him from Kampala, where he had relocated to when the league was halted in mid-March.

Azam are currently sitting second on the log with 57 points, 15 fewer than table-toppers Simba SC, while Yanga are third on 54 points.