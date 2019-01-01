Cincinnati's Fanendo Adi gears up for 'emotional game' against Portland Timbers

The Nigerian forward will lock horns against his former teammates in Sunday’s Major League Soccer fixture

Cincinnati forward Fanendo Adi has stated that he is anticipating ’ league visit to the Nippert Stadium.

Sunday’s Major League Soccer encounter will reunite the 28-year-old, who left the Providence Park last term, with his ex-teammates.

Adi spent five seasons with the Timbers, contributing 54 goals and 14 assists in 126 matches.

And the forward aims to help Cincinnati secure their first win of the season in the American top-flight after settling for a draw and a defeat in their first two matches.

“It will be a very emotional game, but it’s part of the business,” Adi said, per Oregon Live.

“In this trade, who you play for is who your alliances are with. I just have to go into the game and try to help my team get three points.

“Portland is a very good team and we have to prepare very well to play against them. It’s going to just be another game, but a game with a lot of motivation for me.

“The result of the game is going to be massive for us. We lost badly to Seattle and we were able to get a point from Atlanta in a very difficult environment.

“Going into this home game now, everyone is going to have extra motivation because it’s our first game in front of the fans. The most important thing for us is to train very well, do the little things we have to do right and get ready for the game.”

Adi joined the Ohio outfit as their first designated player last July and he has revealed that he is shouldering various tasks based given his MLS experience.

“It’s a little bit different here. I think I have more responsibility now, of course being the first DP in the club,” he continued.

“I have to lead by example both on and off the pitch. There are certain things I have to do to help the team.

“On the pitch, it’s vital that I work hard for the team if it’s defending if it’s scoring the goals if it’s creating chances. That’s what I have to do because if the team looks bad, I think I will look bad and if the team looks good, I look good as well.”