Chukwueze makes Afcon statement with second La Liga goal in Villarreal win

Samuel Chukwueze affirmed his readiness for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after scoring the third goal in Villarreal's 3-1 comeback victory over Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Chukwueze came off the bench for Yeremi Pino just after the hour-mark and he completed the win for the visitors with his 96th-minute effort, thanks to Gerard Moreno's assist.

Earlier in the encounter, Moreno cancelled out Alexander Isak's opener for Real Sociedad and he turned the game around for Villarreal with his second goal in the 68th minute.

Chukwueze's effort at the Reale Arena was his second goal in the Spanish top-flight in this campaign and his third across all competitions, after he found the back of the net in Wednesday's Copa del Rey victory over Sanluqueno which ended in a 7-0 thrashing.

The 22-year-old who returned from a five-month injury layoff in October, has made 10 league appearances for Unai Emery's side which includes nine starts this season.

His goalscoring form sends a positive signal to the Super Eagles’ camp and it boosts their attacking line-up ahead of Afcon 2021 in Cameroon which will kick off in January.

Article continues below

Chukwueze has not played for Nigeria since March and his last outings were during the Afcon qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho earlier this year.

The Super Eagles are paired against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in Group D.

Meanwhile, Villarreal have moved up to 10th in the La Liga table with 22 points after 17 matches and they battle Alaves next in a league fixture on December 21.