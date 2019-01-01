Chuba Akpom's goal secures Greek Cup for PAOK
Chuba Akpom scored the match-winning goal as PAOK defeated AEK Athens 1-0 to win the Greek Cup on Saturday.
Akpom broke the deadlock in the stoppage time of the first half to put Razvan Lucescu's men ahead at the Olympic Stadium.
#Goooooaaaaallllll!!!!!!! #AK47 strikes! #PAOKAEK 1-0 45' #GreekCup #Final2019 @cakpom pic.twitter.com/APPQ4g2mnU— PAOK FC / ΠAOK (@PAOK_FC) May 11, 2019
The effort was his eighth goal of the season across all competitions in his debut campaign with the Two-Headed Eagle.
After the restart, PAOK held on to Akpom's opener to complete the double after winning the Greek Super League title a fortnight ago.
Πρωτάθλημα και Κύπελλο στον Πύργο το Λευκό! #PAOK #Champions #CupWinners #TheFutureIsHere pic.twitter.com/RItuunnbmz— PAOK FC / ΠAOK (@PAOK_FC) May 11, 2019
Last week, the Thessaloniki outfit ended their league campaign without losing a game, managing a record 26 wins and four draws from 30 matches.