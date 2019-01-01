Chuba Akpom wins Greek Super League title with PAOK

The Anglo-Nigerian has capped his remarkable debut campaign in Greece by helping the Black-Whites end their 34-year wait for a Greek top-flight title

Chuba Akpom's have been crowned 2018-19 Greek Super League champions after their 5-0 win over Levadiakos on Sunday.

Although Akpom was an unused substitute at the Stadio Toumbas, the emphatic win sealed the league title for Rzvan Lucescu's side with a game to spare.

PAOK are currently unbeaten in the Greek top-flight this season with a record of 25 wins and four draws from 29 matches.

They hold an 18-point lead above second-placed with 77 points from 29 minutes.

Akpom who joined the Thessaloniki outfit on a three-year deal from last summer, has scored six goals in all competitions this season and he will be hoping to wrap up his impressive debut campaign with a double.

On Thursday, PAOK visit Asteras Tripolis for the return leg of their Greek Cup semi-final clash with a 2-0 advantage.