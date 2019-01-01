Christopher Mbamba: My dream was always to play for Harambee Stars at the Afcon

The Sweden-based attacker is among the strikers that coach Sebastien Migne is looking at before naming his final squad for the Afcon

Kenyan forward Christopher Mbamba says he has been dreaming of turning out for the Harambee Stars.

The IK Oddevold player is one of the stars who are set for their debut when the Sebastien Migne led side plays Madagascar in a friendly match on Friday, as the team prepares for the (Afcon) finals to be held in .

The 27-year old spoke to the Federation's official site about the Kenyan time.

“It is the dream of every footballer to play for the national team. I played for the Swedish youth teams but always had in the back of my mind, so when this opportunity came, I took it one time.

“When it comes to (national team) selection, there is always bound to be different opinions. I am not one to be worried too much (about negative energy towards me).

“Of course, people are entitled to their own opinion but my job is to represent my country. For me, I’m here to do my best.”

Mbamba will, however, have to give his best in order to make it to the final 23-man squad that will travel to for the Afcon. After playing Madagascar on Friday, the national team will face DR Congo a week later in Madrid, .

The team will then jet out to Cairo, Egypt, on June 19, in time for the continental showpiece. Kenya will play their Group C matches at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

The first match will see Harambee Stars face on June 23. will be up next on June 27, before Stars end their group stage matches against on July 1.