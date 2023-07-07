Christian Pulisic is heading to AC Milan! USMNT star's Chelsea nightmare is finally over as Serie A side agree €20m deal

Christian Pulisic is set to complete a transfer to AC Milan after the Serie A side reached an agreement over a transfer fee with Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international will make the move in a deal worth a reported €20 million (£17m/$22m) plus add-ons, Gianluca Di Marzio reports. Milan are in the process of arranging his travel to Italy so he can complete a medical at the club - he is currently on holiday after helping the USMNT win the Nations League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The move brings an end to a long saga for the 24-year-old. Pulisic and Milan agreed personal terms weeks ago as the Stefano Pioli's side were the only team he wanted to join. However, it took some time for the Serie A side to strike a deal with the Blues, reportedly having two offers rejected.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pulisic can now move on from a dismal spell at Chelsea. He was signed from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 and loaned straight back to the German side for another year. The winger failed to live up to expectations at Chelsea, despite making 145 appearances for the club. Pulisic featured 24 times in the Premier League last season, but only eight of those were in the starting XI, seemingly giving him no choice but to move on.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? He will hope to settle in well at his new club as he looks to become one of the main players for the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup.