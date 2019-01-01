Christian Luyindama: Galatasaray sign Standard Liege defender for € 5M

The Democratic Republic of Congo international will continue his stay with the Yellow-Reds after impressing while on loan

have taken up their option to sign Christian Luyindama permanently from Standard Liege for a € 5 million fee.

The 25-year-old centre-back joined the Turk Telekom Stadı outfit on loan from the Belgian First Division A side in January.

During his temporarily stay with the Yellow-Reds, he delivered convincing performances, featuring in 11 league games as Fatih Terim’s men won the 2018-19 Turkish Super Lig title.

Oyuncumuz Christian Luyindama, kulübümüze transferini tamamlayan sözleşmeye imza attıktan sonra Başkanımız Mustafa Cengiz’i makamında ziyaret etti.



Luyindama, who started his career as an attacker with Tout Puissant Mazembe, helped the Congolese side to win the 2016 Caf Confederation Cup.

He went on to join Standard Liege in 2017, initially on loan, before the deal was made permanent, and he made 58 league appearances before his departure.

Luyindama will be expected to feature for Galatasaray when they take on Greek side Panathinaikos in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.