Chrispin Oduor tells Mathare United to be attentive against Sofapaka

Nine points separate the two teams as they meet for Kenyan Premier League week 26

skipper Chrispin Oduor has warned his teammates that they should expect a tough match against at Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday.

The Slum Boys suffered a 4-1 defeat in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, where Umaru Kasumba bagged a pair of goals while Ellie Asieche and Titus Achesa scored a goal each for Batoto ba Mungu. Kevin Kimani, who could be sidelined for the match, scored Mathare United’s goal.

Speaking prior to the start of Saturday's clash, Oduor noted that this fixture has always produced goals, with the last three fixtures all yielding a total of 14 goals.

“It’s always a high scoring encounter between us so we have to be at our best from the onset," Oduor told the club’s official website.

"We’ve shown great team spirit in our last two games, it’s important we carry that into this game.

"The fact that they are above us on the table is enough motivation for us. The mood in the camp is great and everybody is ready to put in a great shift.

“Defensively we have to be cautious. We conceded early in the first leg and it was difficult to recover.

"We can’t afford to give them too much space since on a good day they can be ruthless."

Sofapaka won their first Kenyan Premier League title in 2009 after Mathare United had won it the previous year.