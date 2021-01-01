Choupo-Moting warns Bayern Munich of Neymar and Mbappe's influence ahead of PSG game

The Cameroon international has advised the Bavarians on how to deal with the Parisians when they face off in the European tournament

Eric Choupo-Moting has warned Bayern Munich of the threat Neymar and Kylian Mbappe can pose to them, describing the forwards as players with "exceptional quality".

The 32-year-old will be expected to feature when the Bavarians take on his former club PSG in Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg.

The Cameroon international spent two seasons with the French club before leaving the side to team up with the Allianz Arena outfit last summer.

Ahead of the showdown with the Parisians, Choupo-Moting has advised his side to be wary of Neymar, Mbappe and the rest of their star players, who could cause them problems.

"The anticipation is massive. It's a repeat of last year's final. Perhaps nobody could have expected that we’d play each other again so quickly," Choupo-Moting told the club website.

"They're primarily great lads you can have a lot of fun with on and off the pitch. They have exceptional quality. The lads are amongst the best players I've ever played with. They have incredible individual quality.

"You have to be more than just aware of the pair of them. But not just those two – there are so many top players in the team we have to keep an eye on.

“The important thing is that we play as a team and that's the strength of Bayern. The lads have already played against each other.

"At this level you know what you have to do and that you have to be 100% focused and produce your best form."

Choupo-Moting also feels their meeting should have been in the final, similar to last year’s outing when Bayern beat PSG to lift the trophy.

"If I'd been able to make the choice then I would have preferred to have this clash in the final. There's respect on both sides,” he continued.

“The lads know they have a tough job but we also know it will be very difficult. The whole world of football is looking forward to this game."

Choupo-Moting has made 25 appearances, scoring five goals and providing one assist across all competitions this season.

The Cameroon international will hope to get a chance to add to his tally against Mauricio Pochettino’s men at the Allianz Arena.

The forward was part of Hans-Dieter Flick’s side that won the Fifa Club World Cup in 2020 and also clinched two Ligue 1 titles before leaving PSG.