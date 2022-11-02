- Choupo-Moting scored the opener for Bayern
- He has now scored in six straight matches
- He started the run against Freiburg in Bundesliga
WHAT HAPPENED? After Benjamin Pavard had put the Bavarians ahead, the 33-year-old Choupo-Moting scored from a well-taken effort, making it a career-best of a run of goals in six straight matches.
WHAT IS MORE? He started the run on October 16 when he scored as Bayern defeated SC Freiburg 5-0 in a Bundesliga fixture at Allianz Arena. He then followed it up with another goal as Bayern handed Augsburg a 5-2 defeat in the DFB-Pokal on October 19.
Choupo-Moting's run continued in the 2-0 league win against Hoffenheim where he scored on October 22, and he was again on target as the Bavarians cruised to a comfortable 3-0 Champions League victory against Barcelona at Camp Nou on October 26.
After Barcelona, he returned home to score in the 6-2 Bundesliga victory against Mainz on October 29, and made it six in row against Inter on Tuesday.
CHOUPO-MOTING'S SEASON SO FAR? He has eight goals to show for his first 13 competitive appearances of the season - only one fewer than across the entire 2021-22 campaign.
He also became the sixth-oldest player in Champions League history to reach 10 tournament goals.
Against Inter, he was named man of the match. Last season, the former Paris Saint-Germain attacker managed 20 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern, scored four goals and provided two assists.
WHAT NEXT FOR CHOUPO-MOTING? He should get another chance to extend the run when Bayern travel to face Hertha in a league fixture at Olympiastadion Berlin on Saturday.