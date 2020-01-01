Choupo-Moting named man of the match on Bayern Munich debut against Duren

The Cameroon international scored twice on his first appearance for the Baravarians and has earned an award for his showings

Eric Choupo-Moting has been named the man of the match on his debut against Duren in Thursday’s DFB Pokal game.

The attacker hit the ground running for the Bravarians in the encounter to help them secure a 3-0 victory over the Blue and Yellow.

The international signed for Bayern on a free transfer after leaving French giants , where he shone.

More teams

The centre-forward opened his goal account against Duren with a sublime finish after a fine assist from Senegalese forward Bouna Sarr.

Choupo-Moting then grabbed his second in the encounter with 15 minutes left to play to seal his side’s victory after Thomas Mueller had doubled the lead.

The centre-forward’s impressive performances at Allianz Arena have won him the best player of the game.

Choupo-Moting, who had previously featured for German sides Hamburger, 05 and 04, has expressed his joy with his displays on his return to the European country.

"It was a nice evening. I am happy to be back in and glad I scored two goals. It was a good debut," Choupo-Moting told Sky Sports.

Choupo-Moting had previously explained he was given an option to extend his stay with PSG following his eye-catching performances for the club but revealed he turned down the offer to sign for Bayern.

"Paris wanted me to stay, but I turned them down. There were some interesting offers. My choice was made as soon as Bayern contacted my agents,” Choupo-Moting told the media.

“It wasn't a shock they came in for me, but it's a huge honour. They're the holders, the biggest team in Germany. It's a great league. Munich is a beautiful city. I am super happy.”

The forward will hope to continue his impressive showings for Bayern in their next game against Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Besides previously playing in Germany, Choupo-Moting had also featured for in the Premier League before their relegation to the Championship.