Choudhury apologises for England U21 red card

The Leicester City midfielder was dismissed in the young Lions' European Championships opening defeat to France

Hamza Choudhury has apologised for his rash challenge that hospitalised Jonathan Bamba during ’s Under-21 Euro clash opener with .

The young Lions were leading 1-0 at the time of the sending off, but the 10 men conceded two late goals, losing the game which jeopardises their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

The 21-year-old apologised to the France bench immediately after injuring Bamba’s ankle, with the winger, while not suffering a fracture, will miss the rest of the tournament with severe bruising, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

Describing the dismissal as the worst moment of his career, Leicester midfielder Choudhury said: “I just want to let everyone know that I know I have let them down. I just want to get that message out there and really apologise.

"I remember that the ball was there to be won but, honestly, watching back it looked like I was over-aggressive. It wasn’t malicious and I didn’t want to hurt him whatsoever.

“I saw the ball and tried to take it but I mistimed it. I don’t think I have ever felt worse in my footballing career than I do right now. I have let the lads down, I have let the country down. I understand playing at this level comes with a certain pressure.”

Choudhury is now suspended for Friday’s must-win match with Romania and will have to wait to discover if he will be banned for a second match.

The Foxes man has clearly been distressed by the tackle but said that his team-mates have been really supportive.

Article continues below

“I will go back and think about it,” he added. “The next time I get in that situation, I won’t make that tackle. Right now, I am just upset.

"The lads were brilliant with me to be honest; they picked me up off the floor, they told me to keep my head up. But right now, I can’t. I just can’t. It’s a really difficult time.”

The young midfielder’s only other red card of his career came three years ago, while on loan at Burton Albion.