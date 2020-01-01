Chirwa: Azam FC striker beats Kagere to feat after notching four goals

The Zimbabwean striker became the first player to score two hat-tricks this season after he shined in the huge win

Azam FC striker Obrey Chirwa set a new high in the Mainland Premier League this season after he scored four goals as his team mauled Singida United 7-0 on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean forward proved to be a hot knife in butter for the Singida United defence as he set up two goals and notched four, to walk away with the match ball and also become the first player in the league to score two hat-tricks this campaign.

Chirwa had also scored a hat-trick as Azam clobbered Alliance FC 5-0, while Kagere’s hat-trick came in the match they hammered Singida United 8-0 at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The 28-year-old had also achieved the feat of scoring two hat-tricks in one season in the 2018-19 campaign, when Azam beat Mbeya City 5-0 and also thrashed Njombe FC 4-0.

The four goals he scored on Sunday have seen him rise to 12 goals in the scoring chart, which is headed by Kagere who has notched 19 goals, while Yusuf Mhilu of Kagera Sugar is second on 13 goals.

Chirwa has credited his exploits to teamwork and promised to score more goals before the season comes to a close.

“I cannot achieve such records without my teammates and I want to thank them for the teamwork we have that has seen us win tough matches and also keep the pace to finish second on the log,” Chirwa told reporters after the match played at Azam Complex.

“I know we still have like five matches to play before the season ends, I am hoping to continue scoring goals and hopefully catch up with Kagere or even beat him to the Golden Boot, I know it is possible if we continue playing like we are doing, we can achieve the target together.”

The 7-0 win was also the best result for Azam since they were promoted to the top-flight in 2008. Their best results until Sunday was a 6-2 win against Villa Squad and a 6-1 win against JKT .

The win also enabled Azam to move above Young Africans (Yanga SC) to the second position on the log as they have 62 points, while Yanga have 61.