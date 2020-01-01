Chinonso bound to rock KPL and shine for Sofapaka - Okoth

The 19-year-old forward joined Batoto ba Mungu during the last minutes of the January transfer window and has scored two goals

striker Ronald Okoth has tipped his teammate Promise Chinonso to shine in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Chinonso has been a regular starter for the 2009 KPL champions since joining in the last minutes of the January transfer window from Lagos Atletico FC.

He opened his goal account against reigning champions at Narok County Stadium on February 8 when he struck a brace to help Sofapaka win 3-2.

“Definitely, [Promise] Chinonso is a guy to watch in KPL, he is so powerful and speedy at the same time,” Okoth told Goal.

“He is also ambitious and hungry to achieve more and he has been an outstanding man in KPL and also for Sofapaka in the few matches he has played.

“He is bound to shine even more.”

The former Gor Mahia striker stated they, as his club teammates, are ready to help the 19-year-old forward to achieve his season's targets.

“Perhaps he has got his own targets and he would want to score goals to help push those personal targets,” Okoth added.

“Chinonso is going to score many goals and we will support him as teammates as we have been doing in training and in actual matches.”

Okoth also believes his arrival brought a new edge of competition to Batoto ba Mungu and says it will help the club in the long run as they chase for good results.

“His signing has brought a good competition within the club and this will, in the end, bring some good results irrespective of whom we will face,” he stated.

The former striker also explained how coach John Baraza, himself a former forward, will help to sharpen the Nigerian with scoring as many goals as possible in his two-year stay in .

“Having a coach who has played in your position for a very long time before makes it even easy for the two to work superbly,” Okoth continued.

“Baraza's experience will be of great help as the two work to get better results for Sofapaka. Baraza is a legend of this game and I hope Chinonso is ready to learn a lot from him.”

Sofapaka will face AFC on February 22 in a league encounter.