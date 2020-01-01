Chile thrash Kenya, send Olympic warning to Zambia, Cameroon

The Harambee Starlets suffered their first defeat at the Turkish Women's Cup at the hands of the South Americans on Saturday

were on the receiving end of a big defeat in their second match of the 2020 Turkish Women's Cup as they were humiliated 5-0 at the hands of on Saturday.

The Harambee Starlets had made a winning start to the competition with a 2-0 win against B on Wednesday, but capitulated against the Chileans at the Starlight Sport Complex.

The Cecafa Women's Cup champions made a false start to the encounter as Chile snatched the lead from a defensive blunder as Yessenia Lopez opened the scoring in the ninth minute.

The Starlets' shaky defending was to blame as they conceded the second, with Karen Araya doubling the advantage for the South American giants in the 23rd minute.

After the break, David Ouma's side made a promising start to the half, but failed to find the target before gifting La Roja a penalty which was converted for Chile's third by Yanara Aedo in the 57th minute.

The East Africans further collapsed as Jose Letelier's team earned the second penalty and Araya converted for her second of the day three minutes later before Lopez completed her brace seven minutes from time.

With three points from two games, the Starlets will hope to put their heavy defeat behind and finish the competition on a high when they face in an all-African affair in their last match on March 10.

On the other hand, Chile have now thrashed two African sides in their build-up to facing either Zambia or in their Olympic playoff following last Wednesday's 3-0 triumph over Ghana.

La Roja will learn the identity of their foe when Zambia and Cameroon meet on March 10 - the same day they will face Northern Ireland B in their final Group B encounter in Alanya.

Chile are scheduled to travel to face their African opponent in the first leg away on April 9 before returning home for the second leg on April 15.